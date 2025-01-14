Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 158375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Estate
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.