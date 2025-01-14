MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02), with a volume of 286830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

MobilityOne Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.30.

MobilityOne Company Profile

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

