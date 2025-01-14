Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

