MRA Advisory Group Has $9.79 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 380,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

