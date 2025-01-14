MRA Advisory Group Purchases 111 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $270.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.