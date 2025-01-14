Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Update

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCFN opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

