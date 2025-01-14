Myecfo LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.