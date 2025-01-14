MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Trading 20.2% Higher – Here’s Why

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) was up 20.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.62 ($0.19). Approximately 686,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 115,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

MyHealthChecked Trading Up 20.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.58.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

