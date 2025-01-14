Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $5.2983 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

