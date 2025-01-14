Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 289.6% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 36,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,626. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

