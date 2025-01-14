Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Buys 42,754 Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) by 233.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Modular Medical makes up about 0.1% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Modular Medical were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Modular Medical by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,462,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 656,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Modular Medical by 285.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modular Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Modular Medical by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modular Medical by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,072 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Modular Medical

In other Modular Medical news, CEO Manchester Management Co Llc bought 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,284,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,114.50. This trade represents a 5.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 287,666 shares of company stock valued at $454,279. Company insiders own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical Trading Down 4.5 %

Modular Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ:MODD opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.52. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

