Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,917,673 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,246,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $32,685,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $4,861,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

