Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $715.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $840.29 on Tuesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $475.26 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $879.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

