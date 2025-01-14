NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lifted by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in NICE were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NICE by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.44. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

