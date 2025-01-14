Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,174.44. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

