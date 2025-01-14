Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Short Interest Down 76.4% in December

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.42.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
