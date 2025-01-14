Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
See Also
