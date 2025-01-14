ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.1 %

ONEOK stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $118.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.