Oppenheimer Increases Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $110.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.58. 42,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Arcosa by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 330.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 152.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

