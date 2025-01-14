OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.79. 767,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,241,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on OppFi from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

In other OppFi news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $155,098.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,782.40. This represents a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,671.25. This trade represents a 41.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $971,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OppFi by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

