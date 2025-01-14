Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,692 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 5.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.