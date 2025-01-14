Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

