Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.10.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

