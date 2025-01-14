PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

