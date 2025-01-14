PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF stock opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $301.21 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

