PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 268 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 7.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,541 shares of company stock worth $3,321,170. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

General Mills Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

