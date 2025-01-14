Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.04 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.66 ($0.09). Approximately 222,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 80,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 21.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Pebble Beach Systems Group

In other news, insider Chris Errington acquired 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £550,000 ($673,029.86). 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebble Beach Systems Group Company Profile

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

