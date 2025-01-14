PFW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $222,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $840.29 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.26 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.88. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

