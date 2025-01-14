Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 38,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

