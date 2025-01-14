Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) vs. Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primo Brands and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Celsius 1 4 13 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Primo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.80%. Celsius has a consensus price target of $50.28, suggesting a potential upside of 85.32%. Given Celsius’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Primo Brands.

This table compares Primo Brands and Celsius”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $4.84 billion 2.40 $238.10 million $1.61 19.02 Celsius $1.37 billion 4.65 $226.80 million $0.72 37.68

Primo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Primo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Brands and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands 13.63% 8.80% 3.62% Celsius 15.61% 59.40% 12.96%

Summary

Celsius beats Primo Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration, which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

