Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,125,000 after purchasing an additional 277,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $189.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

