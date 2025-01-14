PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 435 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

