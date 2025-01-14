PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

