Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 154.2% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,092,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,459,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,261. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Psykey Company Profile
