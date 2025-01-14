Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 154.2% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,092,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,459,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,261. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

