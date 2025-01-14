Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 56,371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

