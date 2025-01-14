Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 231,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.