Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

