Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

ASML stock opened at $727.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $701.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

