Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 50,716 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,716 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 4.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

