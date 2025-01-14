Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.26 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 452,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $247.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
