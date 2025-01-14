Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3,504.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

