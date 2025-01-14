Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 186,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

