Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 792.9% in December

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 792.9% from the December 15th total of 319,200 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rail Vision Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 2,392,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,824. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

