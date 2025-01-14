Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 792.9% in December

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 792.9% from the December 15th total of 319,200 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rail Vision Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSN traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 2,392,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,843,824. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
