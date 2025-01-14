Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Up 6.5 %

KOAN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 9,346,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,335. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $364,323.30, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

