Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 384 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 387 ($4.74), with a volume of 52111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.83).

Several analysts recently commented on RCDO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.93) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38,700.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 415.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.49.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

