Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 198.9% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Rise Gold Trading Down 6.0 %
OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Rise Gold Company Profile
