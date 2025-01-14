Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.07. 5,618,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,755,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $689,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 608,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,707,253.40. This represents a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,469,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

