Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 281 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 85,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 316,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 158,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

