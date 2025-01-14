Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $281.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.