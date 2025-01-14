Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $347,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $16,143,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $209.55 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

